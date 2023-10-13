Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,231. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

