Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

AME traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,220. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.13 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

