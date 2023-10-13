Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,705.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 61,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,682 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $209,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.0 %

WFC stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 4,075,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,741,084. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

