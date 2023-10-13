Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $15.85 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,000. Syneos Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 7,386,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,736. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.