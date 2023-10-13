Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 402 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.91. The company had a trading volume of 579,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,893. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

