TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,128 shares of company stock worth $54,882,510. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $858.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $866.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

