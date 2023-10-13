Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 391,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 9,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,839. The company has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.79. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

