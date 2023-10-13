Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.47.

TREX stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

