Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.