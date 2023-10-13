TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.84

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 197467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get TTEC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.