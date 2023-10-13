TTM Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TTM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.