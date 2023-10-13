Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.94%.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

