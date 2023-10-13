UBS Group Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $13.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WBD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

