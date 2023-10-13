Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.32 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $50.32 million and $509,058.81 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,887.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.36 or 0.00793525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00124605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024659 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14527365 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $514,318.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.