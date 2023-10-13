United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after acquiring an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its position in United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,959,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

