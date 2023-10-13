United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 182.1% in September

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.08) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.8 %

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,310. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

