UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $525.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

