UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.85-$25.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $24.85-25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.47. The company has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

