UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.85-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.83. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.85-$25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.47. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.