Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,522,035.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,305,591 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Universal Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

UVE opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.59 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $339.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.79 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

