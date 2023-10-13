Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNVGY traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 13.44. 1,009,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,309. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of 8.44 and a 1 year high of 13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.73.

Universal Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

