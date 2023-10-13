UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $857.39 million and $146,676.92 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.51048536 USD and is up 24.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $177,692.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

