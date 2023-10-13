Unum Group Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

UNM stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

