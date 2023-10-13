US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

US Foods stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

