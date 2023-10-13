Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Utah Medical Products worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

UTMD stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

See Also

