Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock opened at $268.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.77.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.