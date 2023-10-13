Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.59 and last traded at C$37.56. Approximately 11,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.36.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.55.
