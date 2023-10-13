Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

