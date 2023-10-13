Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

