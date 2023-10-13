Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.