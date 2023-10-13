Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VARGF remained flat at $101.75 during trading hours on Friday. Varta has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

