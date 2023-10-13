Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Velocity Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.