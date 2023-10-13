Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VRLAF remained flat at $44.85 during trading on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verallia Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.