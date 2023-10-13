Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 6.9 %

VGAS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,495. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

