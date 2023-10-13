Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Evercore ISI

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veris Residential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Veris Residential Stock Down 2.1 %

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Veris Residential by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

