Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSK opened at $245.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,168. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

