VERITY Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

