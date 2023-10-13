Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $359.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.50.

VRTX stock opened at $368.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $370.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

