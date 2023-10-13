Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 219,111 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Rayonier worth $121,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Trading Down 2.6 %

RYN opened at $26.99 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 207.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Report on RYN

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.