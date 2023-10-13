Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 529,798 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Summit Materials worth $150,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

