Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 89,509 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.13% of UFP Industries worth $187,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

