Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $174,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $368.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $370.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.