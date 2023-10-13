Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $172,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $158.96 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

