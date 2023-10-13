Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $125.75 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $125,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $295.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.21 and its 200-day moving average is $273.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

