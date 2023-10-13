Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $214.45 Million Holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 86.83% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $214,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.