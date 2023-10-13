Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 204,811 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $414,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $609.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $612.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.65. The firm has a market cap of $578.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

