Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,205,991 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,205,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $198,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023 in the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

