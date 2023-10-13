Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,580 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $117,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $252.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

