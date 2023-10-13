Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,210 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $129,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.9 %

SON stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

