Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 655,887 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.42% of Verint Systems worth $144,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

VRNT stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,120,385.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,919,698.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,919,698.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,741 shares of company stock worth $2,358,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

